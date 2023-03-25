Polish citizen who commands platoon in International Legion killed in war in Ukraine

A citizen of Poland, who fought in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian invaders, killed on Friday, Minister-Member of the Council of Ministers of Poland Michał Dworczyk said.

"Another Ukrainian soldier was killed today, a citizen of Poland, and the two wounded a few days ago are still in serious condition," Dworczyk said on Twitter on Friday evening.

Polish journalist Mateusz Lachowski said the deceased commanded a platoon in the International Legion and his name was Michał. He did not give his last name.

"A hero has died. Michał – a platoon leader in the International Legion, fell in action today. I had the honor of knowing him. He has been fighting against the Russian invasion since April last year. He fought for the freedom of Ukraine and the security of Poland, he spoke about this many times. His contract ended in a month, and he wanted to return to his homeland and serve again in the Polish army. To pass on to his colleagues the experience gained in battles. He could return earlier, but he wanted to fulfil his duty. He did not have time," Lachowski said on Twitter in Friday.

According to him, the serviceman was already wounded a few months ago, but he returned to the front before Christmas. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy then awarded him the Order For Courage.