Facts

10:02 30.11.2023

Polish truckers ready to soften protest in exchange for tightened control of inbound trucks

2 min read
Polish truckers ready to soften protest in exchange for tightened control of inbound trucks

Polish Minister of Infrastructure Alvin Gajadhur held negotiations with Polish carriers who are blocking four Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoints (BCPs) for trucks and agreed on a partial settlement of the protest, according to a statement on the Polish government website.

"During today's meeting, we told the minister that we do not intend to stop our protest. But we refused to extend it to subsequent border crossings, although this was already being prepared," Waldemar Jaszczur, chairman of the Committee for the Protection of Transport Carriers and Employers, said.

According to Jaszczur, Polish carriers are ready to consider the possibility of mitigating the form of protest if the Polish state strengthens control over trucks entering Poland.

In turn, Gajadhur said that he talked with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Internal Affairs and noted that the above-mentioned ministries are ready to take measures to meet the requirement for enhanced control.

"Employees of the National Revenue Administration, border guards and police will also take part in these inspections. These will be enhanced measures. I have spoken to the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration; they have declared their full cooperation in this matter," Polish Radio reported.

According to information, the EU Transport Council will meet on Monday, December 4, in Brussels, where one of the agenda items will be a discussion of the consequences of the Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Ukraine on the carriage of freight by road in force since July 1, 2022.

Tags: #polish #carriers

