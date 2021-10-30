Foreign Ministry denies claims of alleged 'discrimination' of Polish people in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine categorically denies the allegation of Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk about the alleged "discrimination" of Polish people in Ukraine, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Use of such statements regarding the position of the Polish community in Ukraine is, to say the least, inappropriate. It misleads our societies, does not reflect the real state of friendly and partner relations between Ukraine and Poland," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

Nikolenko noted that the Foreign Ministry was surprised that this statement was made the day after a successful meeting in Warsaw of the advisory commission on meeting the educational needs of representatives of the Ukrainian minority in Poland and the Polish minority in Ukraine. According to him, the commission confirmed mutual understanding and mutual openness to constructive dialogue.

"We call on the Polish side to refrain from political assessments that are discordant with the real intentions and steps of the parties to strengthen the partnership between Ukraine and Poland in various fields," he said.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk said that "Polish people in Ukraine are discriminated against in terms of freedom of religion, access to education in their native language and freedom of speech."