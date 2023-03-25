Facts

11:12 25.03.2023

Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

1 min read
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny on Friday held a phone conversation with Chief of the British Defense Staff, Tony Radakin, during which he briefed the latter about the situation on the battlefield, including in Bakhmut direction.

"I had a call with Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. I informed my counterpart about the operational situation along the entire front line. It is the most difficult in Bakhmut direction. Thanks to the titanic efforts of the Defense Forces, the situation has been stabilized," Zaluzhny said in Telegram on Friday evening.

He said during the conversation, the interlocutors also discussed issues of strengthening Ukrainian air defense. "We agreed to develop cooperation and keep in touch. I am grateful to Admiral Radakin for his support. Thanks to the help of our partners, we are holding on and will certainly win," he said.

 

Tags: #zaluzhny

