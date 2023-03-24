Facts

16:07 24.03.2023

Zelenskyy takes part in celebrations on occasion of SBU anniversary, awards officers of special services

Zelenskyy takes part in celebrations on occasion of SBU anniversary, awards officers of special services

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and awarded the officers of the special services, the presidential press service said on its website.

"Addressing the present generals, officers, sergeants and cadets of the SBU, the head of state noted the feat and strength of the renewed military security service of Ukraine," the president's website said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian people sought to have such a Security Service of their state that they could be proud of, which they could be sincerely grateful for and thanks to which they could feel confident that Ukraine would be protected from all threats, whatever they may be," Zelenskyy said.

The president said the time of Russia's full-scale war put the SBU in conditions of constant battle for Ukraine and, at the same time, tough internal selection and cleaning.

He thanked the special services for guaranteeing Ukraine a solid foundation of security, part of which was their success in the battles against the occupier, in confronting the internal enemy, in protecting the state from collaborators. As Zelenskyy noted, the details of many tasks and combat operations of the SBU can only be revealed over time, after the victory of Ukraine.

The head of state said today the freedom and independence of our country is acquired at a great price, and Ukrainian heroes, in particular from the ranks of the SBU, give their lives so that Ukraine survives and Russia is defeated.

Those present honored the memory of all those who died for Ukraine with a minute of silence.

Tags: #sbu #zelenskyy

