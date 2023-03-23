Facts

19:48 23.03.2023

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

Spain will send the first six Leopard tanks to Ukraine at the end of next week, the Spanish Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter.

The microblog is accompanied by a photo of a visit by Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles to the Santa Bárbara military plant in Alcala de Guadaira. "Robles is overseeing the finalization of six Leopard tanks for Ukraine and thanks 'for the work in record time,' which will allow the first of them to be sent at the end of next week," the Spanish Defense Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

As noted, the work is being done in record time.

