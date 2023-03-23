Facts

11:54 23.03.2023

Ukrainian Prosecutor General, European Parliament President discuss establishment of special tribunal on aggression

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin believes the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the beginning of bringing the aggressor state to justice at the international level.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Thursday in the Telegram channel, during a visit to Brussels, Kostin met with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and discussed holding Russia accountable for the crimes committed.

"Ukraine highly appreciates the contribution of the European Parliament to ensuring the responsibility of Russia for international crimes. We hope that the historic decision of the International Criminal Court regarding the arrest warrant for Putin will consolidate his status as an exile for the civilized world and will become the beginning of international processes to bring the leadership of the aggressor state to individual responsibility," the agency said, citing the words of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General.

Kostin said in order to complete the development of a global network of responsibility, it is necessary to create a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, since, according to international law, only a tribunal with international status can overcome the immunity of the incumbent.

"We hope that the EU and the European Parliament will support our position as the most realistic and optimal way to restore justice and prevent possible armed conflicts in the future," the Prosecutor General said.

The President of the European Parliament, in turn, said the EU will not rest until Ukraine achieves justice. She also said there is an agreement on further coordination of efforts to ensure accountability for every crime committed.

