Facts

20:41 20.03.2023

Constant positional battles continue in Bakhmut – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers do not abandon attempts to capture the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, constant positional battles continue there, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders on Monday repelled enemy attacks in Bohdanivka and Ivanovske districts in Bakhmut direction, the report says.

"In Kupyansk and Lymany directions ... the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Novoselivske ... In Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtar directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiyivka and Pivnichne," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the enemy is on the defensive in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. In Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the operational situation has not significantly changed.

Tags: #russia #war #situation

