ICC Prosecutor: Putin faces life-long arrest warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova face an arrest warrant for the rest of their lives, International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has said.

"He will remain an alleged criminal until and unless he submits himself for trial, or is handed over for trial and acquitted. That seems extremely unlikely, so he will remain an alleged criminal until the end of his life," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the official status of a suspect in a war crime, the illegal deportation and displacement of Ukrainian children, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. The arrest warrant was also issued against Maria Lvova-Belova, authorized by the Russian President for children's rights.