Facts

15:48 17.03.2023

UN has no definition for 'ecocide' – UNEP Executive Director

2 min read
UN has no definition for 'ecocide' – UNEP Executive Director

The United Nations does not use the definition for "ecocide" the UN has no definition for it, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme Inger Andersen has said.

"This word is not a word that the UN has a definition for. It does not exist in our vocabulary, but obviously, everybody can understand that it is a heavy word," Andersen said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said the environment is never in a good situation after the guns irrespective of where and how.

"However, what I can say is that we understand that war has very negative impacts on the environment. The only thing that can stop that negative impact is peace," Andersen said.

Earlier, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with UNEP Executive Director Andersen in Kyiv. At the meeting, he said Russia should be punished for the crimes of ecocide.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the world to counteract ecocide. In particular, at the G20 summit, he announced the colossal scale of ecocide in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion. He also called on New Zealand to start consolidating the world, in particular the UN, and at the bilateral level with other states for the eighth point of the formula to counter ecocide.

Deputy Prosecutor General Viktoria Litvinova said environmental prosecutors were involved in the investigation of 104 war crimes that caused harm to the environment, some 11 of them were initiated on the fact of ecocide.

Tags: #ecocide #andersen

MORE ABOUT

15:35 17.03.2023
Ukraine is feeding the world, it is in the common interest to ensure that Ukrainian agriculture quickly gets fully operational - Executive Director of UNEP

Ukraine is feeding the world, it is in the common interest to ensure that Ukrainian agriculture quickly gets fully operational - Executive Director of UNEP

18:33 11.05.2022
Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

AD

HOT NEWS

UNEP expected to work in Ukraine for at least four years to rebuild country - Executive Director

Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Some 760 invaders killed, two tanks, 13 artillery systems, a helicopter destroyed during past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

LATEST

SBU, BES searches 14 regional gas companies – RGC

Occupation forces have four Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

UNEP expected to work in Ukraine for at least four years to rebuild country - Executive Director

Belgium to hand over 240 Volvo military trucks to Ukraine – media

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Head of Kherson Regional Administration Prokudin: Situation in temporarily occupied territories difficult, getting worse every day

Some 3,700 residential buildings damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling in Kherson region – head of regional administration

Slovakia to send MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine – PM

Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Some 760 invaders killed, two tanks, 13 artillery systems, a helicopter destroyed during past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD