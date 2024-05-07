The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine continues cooperation with Spanish photographer Daniel Beltro to spread information about the catastrophic consequences of Russian aggression on the Ukrainian environment.

"The issue of continuing cooperation and facilitating the work of photographer Daniel Beltro discussed the first Deputy Minister Alexander Krasnolutsky with the Deputy Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine Carlos Garcia Pascual", - reports the press service of the Ministry.

It recalled that last year during the meeting of the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strelts with the Ambassador of Spain to Ukraine Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Hagu, agreements were reached on cooperation for the creation of an appropriate photo project on ecocide in Ukraine.

Since then, with the assistance of the Ministry of Environment, Daniel Beltro has already traveled to Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions and shot footage of the terrible effects of the war on nature. For example, among others - the affected territories of the Hetman National Nature Park. The photos formed the basis of a large-scale material in one of the most influential Spanish publications EL PAIS. The audience of the publication is more than 700 thousand readers who have seen the pictures of the damaged Ukrainian environment.

The photographer's goal now is to spread the footage of the devastation not only in newspapers, magazines and print media, but also to place it in international exhibitions, encouraging people to support Ukraine.

"It is important for us that the world sees the environmental catastrophe that Russia is causing on the territory of our country on a daily basis. Each photo is not only a photo fact of environmental crimes, but also a call to the world community to act. Therefore, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment supports and is ready to facilitate the realization of such projects. In the near future we will draw up routes, determine the safest places and a list of objects destroyed by Russia, which should be shown to the whole world," Krasnolutsky emphasized.

According to him, international coverage of the consequences of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine is also an important component of the implementation of point 8 of the Ukrainian president's Peace Formula "Environmental Security".