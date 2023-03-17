Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba expressed deep regret that Pope Francis has not yet found an opportunity to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

As Kuleba said in an interview with the Ukrainian Air Force, his goal as foreign minister is “to make sure that Ukraine sits down at the negotiating table after a decisive success on the battlefield."

This, as Kuleba noted, presupposes the creation of the strongest possible coalition to support the alliance, which, in his opinion, still does not include the Pope.

The minister said that it was not he who would judge the pontiff, but God, but added: "We deeply regret that the Pope has not found an opportunity to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war."