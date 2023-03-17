Facts

Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

An investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday chose a measure of restraint for the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Andriy Pyvovarsky, suspected of abuse of power and official position, which caused more than $30 million in losses to the state.

According to the Telegram channel of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), the court recognized the suspicion as justified and partially granted the petition, applying a preventive measure in the form of a bail in the amount of UAH 9,997,900 to the suspect and imposing a number of obligations on him until May 16 of this year.

"The suspect, no later than 5 days from the date of choosing a measure of restraint, is obliged to deposit funds to the appropriate account of the High Anti-Corruption Court. Also, the former minister has the following duties: to arrive at the request of the detective, the prosecutor and the court; to notify the detective, the prosecutor or the court of a change in his place of residence and work, trips outside the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region; refrain from communicating with another suspect in the case and witnesses," the report says.

The decision can be appealed in the Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within 5 days.

"There will be a long process of considering the case on the merits with interrogations of witnesses, attachment of documents and other "joys" of criminal proceedings. Since the content (of the materials) was announced in the trial, the secrecy stamp was removed from them accordingly. Therefore, I intend to make them public. Everyone will be able to see, read and draw conclusions… The fight continues," Pyvovarsky commented on this decision on Facebook.

As reported, on February 22, the NABU and the SAPO reported that Pyvovarsky had received a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and official position, which caused more than $30 million in damage to the state. In absentia, the same suspicion was brought against his former first deputy Volodymyr Shulmeister, whose whereabouts have not been established.

