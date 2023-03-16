Facts

13:31 16.03.2023

Occupiers continue to steal property of public institutions, enterprises, civilian population of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

1 min read

Russian occupiers continue to massively steal property at public institutions, enterprises and civilian homes in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has said.

"Thus, last week in the settlements of Rozdolne, Kalanchak, Nova Zburyivka and Hola Prystan of Kherson region, under the pretext of supposedly carrying out anti-terrorist measures, the occupiers searched the houses of local residents, including those temporarily abandoned by the owners," Maliar said in Telegram on Thursday.

She said that after such "measures" Russian servicemen usually tried to buy food and alcohol in local stores, offering to pay with stolen small household appliances, tableware, laptops and smartphones.

"The largest stolen items, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, and others, were taken out by the occupiers by military trucks, which delivered ammunition," the deputy minister said.

Tags: #stealing #occupiers

