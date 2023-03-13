SBU confirms identity of Hero shot after phrase 'Glory to Ukraine'

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has finally confirmed the identity of the Hero, who was shot by the Russian invaders after the words "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!" SBU press service has said.

"Investigators of the State Security Service have established that the Ukrainian soldier, who was shot after the words "Glory to Ukraine!" was a sniper from the 163rd battalion of the 119th separate brigade of Chernihiv region Territorial Defense Forces Oleksandr Ihorovych Matsiyevsky," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Sunday evening, March 12.

It is noted that "it was possible to finally confirm the data of the Hero after a complex of investigative actions, which included communication with relatives and brothers of the deceased, as well as the development of photo and video materials."

The SBU also received the opinion of a forensic portrait examination, which confirmed that it was Oleksandr Matsiyevsky in the video.

"This is a real Hero who, even looking into the face of death, demonstrated to the whole world what the Ukrainian character and invincibility are. It is these defenders who defend our land today, which means that the enemy will certainly be defeated. For the Great Victory of Ukraine consists of the heroic deeds of such people like Oleksandr Matsievsky. Glory to the Hero! Glory to the Heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk said.

He also said the SBU is working to identify the Russian invaders who committed this crime.

"We will do our best to ensure that these monsters suffer the punishment they deserve," Maliuk said.

It is known that Matsievsky was called up for military service in March 2022. Since the end of December, he was considered missing near the village of Krasna Hora in Donetsk region.

According to information established by the SBU, Matsievsky was shot on December 30, 2022. His body was returned home in February 2023.

At the moment, the SBU is taking comprehensive measures to identify the Russian servicemen who committed this crime. Pretrial investigation is carried out in accordance with Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).