Facts

18:53 08.03.2023

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

The EU ambassadors have approved an additional EUR 2 billion to the European Peace Fund (EPF), which is a clear signal of the EU's continued commitment to military support for Ukraine and other partners, the Swedish delegation to the EU reports.

“Today, EU Ambassadors approved an additional EUR 2 billion to the European Peace Facility. This decision sends a clear signal of the EU’s enduring commitment to military support for Ukraine and other partners,” Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter.

The European Peace Fund is designed to assist Member States in their arms supplies to Ukraine.

Tags: #eu #assistance

