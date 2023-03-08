Facts

09:41 08.03.2023

Invaders lose about 700 soldiers, four tanks, seven artillery systems, three drones over day


Invaders lose about 700 soldiers, four tanks, seven artillery systems, three drones over day

The combat losses of the Russian occupying army over the last day amounted to about 700 personnel, and since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Wednesday morning, March 8, they amounted to about 155,530 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said on Facebook.

In addition, over the last day, Russia has lost four tanks and nine armored fighting vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 3,436 and 6,723 units, respectively.

During the day, seven artillery systems of the invaders and seven vehicles (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) were destroyed in Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 2,463 and 5,330, respectively.

On Tuesday, three unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level of the enemy were shot down, since February 24 some 2,098 UAVs.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has also lost 488 multiple rocket launchers, some 253 air defense systems, some 236 units of special equipment and 18 ships in Ukraine. Some 303 aircraft and 289 helicopters were destroyed, some 873 cruise missiles were shot down.

 

