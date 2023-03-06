Leaders of German Social Democratic Party, SPD faction arrive in Kyiv

Leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Lars Klingbeil and leader of the SPD faction Rolf Mützenich arrived in Kyiv on Monday, March 6, Tagesschau said.

According to the publication, politicians arrived in Kyiv in the morning by train, on Monday they will hold talks with representatives of the Ukrainian government and parliament.

For security reasons, information about the visit and the exact program has not been published.

This is the first visit by Klingbeil and Mützenich since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After February 24, 2022, several high-ranking SPD politicians visited Ukraine, most notably Chancellor Olaf Scholz in June 2022. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Ukraine just a few days after taking office.