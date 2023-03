Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13 out of 15 Shahed-type kamikaze drones launched by the enemy from the north, Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"Drones were launched from the northern direction, Iranian-made Shahed 136/131 kamikaze drones. Some 15 UAVs were previously launched, 13 of them were destroyed," Ihnat said on the air of the national telethon.