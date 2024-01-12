Budanov: Intensive use of UAVs makes it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations

The intensive use of drones from both sides has made it impossible to conduct both Russian and Ukrainian offensive operations, said head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

"Another factor is the density of minefields, which has not been seen since the Second World War," he said in an interview with Le Monde.

According to Budanov, "we know the solution for drones – this is electronic countermeasures." At the same time, specialized equipment is needed for mines.

"This brings us back to the issue of production capacity. There is nothing unsolvable, but everything needs to be taken into account," explained the head of the GUR.

Separately, he pointed out that the current Western sanctions are not enough - they should have affected the main sectors of the Russian economy that have so far remained on the sidelines: energy, metallurgy and the financial system as a whole.

"Everyone thought that Moscow had a strong army, but a weak economy. It turned out that the opposite was true. The army is weak," Budanov said, adding that "the economy may be weak, but the country is not starving in any way, and at this rate it can hold out for quite a long time."