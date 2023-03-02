IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has succeeded in rotating its IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhia (ISAMZ) team, which is more than three weeks late, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said.

"Pleased to announce the successful completion of long-delayed ISAMZ rotation, now our sixth expert team at ZNPP. I thank our staff for their professionalism, courage and commitment, and efforts of all involved," he said on Twitter.

"ISAMZ is indispensable to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi added.

As reported, on March 1, the IAEA, citing Director General Rafael Grossi, reported that the rotation of the group of experts currently located at the Zaporizhia NPP site was delayed by more than three weeks.