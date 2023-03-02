G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

During a meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the G7 Ambassadors stressed the importance of returning electronic declarations for civil servants, strengthening the anti-corruption institutions of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"We also discussed issues pertaining to national minority rights in Ukraine and the need to continue reforming its security service," the ambassadors said.