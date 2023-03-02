Facts

12:19 02.03.2023

G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

1 min read
G7 Ambassadors at meeting with Stefanchuk reiterate importance of re-instating e-declarations

During a meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, the G7 Ambassadors stressed the importance of returning electronic declarations for civil servants, strengthening the anti-corruption institutions of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"At today's meeting with Ruslan Stefanchuk, G7 Ambassadors reiterated the importance of re-instating e-declarations of assets for public servants, restoring transparency in the Verkhovna Rada, and strengthening the anti-corruption institutions of SAPO and NABU," according to the statement on the Twitter account of the Japanese Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv.

"We also discussed issues pertaining to national minority rights in Ukraine and the need to continue reforming its security service," the ambassadors said.

Tags: #g7 #declarations

MORE ABOUT

21:18 24.02.2023
It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

15:37 20.02.2023
Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

14:48 20.02.2023
Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Japan to provide $5.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine, to host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

16:36 18.02.2023
G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

13:59 17.02.2023
Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

18:39 10.02.2023
G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

G7 ambassadors hope for rapid restoration of electronic asset declaration system in Ukraine

17:18 28.01.2023
Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

15:20 23.01.2023
G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

G7 foreign ministers to hold meeting in Munich in Feb as sign of unity with Ukraine, to coincide with its anniversary of Russian invasion – media

10:09 13.01.2023
G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

G7 Ambassadors to continue helping Ukraine through joint efforts

16:31 24.12.2022
Important to preserve powers of local communities in urban planning reform – G7 ambassadors

Important to preserve powers of local communities in urban planning reform – G7 ambassadors

AD

HOT NEWS

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

Winter was difficult, but Ukraine had electricity, heat – Zelenskyy

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

LATEST

Podoliak: Story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia is classic provocation

Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

Yermak, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, receiving armored vehicles, moving towards membership in Alliance

Warmer weather to cause off-road conditions, help defending Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut sector in coming weeks – British intelligence

Applications for URCS cash benefit to war veterans with disabilities suspended

Four killed in missile attack on residential building in Zaporizhia, five considered missing

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

Winter was difficult, but Ukraine had electricity, heat – Zelenskyy

AFU repel over 170 enemy attacks in five directions over day – General Staff

Death toll in Zaporizhia rises to three – National Police

AD
AD
AD
AD