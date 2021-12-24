About 1.5 mln Ukrainians sign declarations with family doctors in 2021, deputy head of the NHSU Tetiana Boiko said at a press briefing of the NHSU on Thursday.

"Some 1.5 million Ukrainians have chosen their family doctor and signed a declaration with him or her in 2021. To date, 32.5 million Ukrainians have already chosen their family doctor, therapist or pediatrician," Boiko said.

As reported, in October 2017, the parliament supported at the second reading and in general the draft law on state financial guarantees for the provision of medical services and medicines, which introduces the principle of financing "money follow the patient."