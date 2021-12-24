Facts

11:15 24.12.2021

About 1.5 mln Ukrainians sign declarations with family doctors in 2021

1 min read
About 1.5 mln Ukrainians sign declarations with family doctors in 2021

About 1.5 mln Ukrainians sign declarations with family doctors in 2021, deputy head of the NHSU Tetiana Boiko said at a press briefing of the NHSU on Thursday.

"Some 1.5 million Ukrainians have chosen their family doctor and signed a declaration with him or her in 2021. To date, 32.5 million Ukrainians have already chosen their family doctor, therapist or pediatrician," Boiko said.

As reported, in October 2017, the parliament supported at the second reading and in general the draft law on state financial guarantees for the provision of medical services and medicines, which introduces the principle of financing "money follow the patient."

Tags: #family_doctors #declarations
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:46 29.12.2020
Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

Access to Unified State Register of Declarations may be partially limited until end of 2020 for technical reasons

15:40 11.08.2018
NACP completes verification of e-declarations of Prosecutor General Lutsenko, three ministers

NACP completes verification of e-declarations of Prosecutor General Lutsenko, three ministers

13:08 25.01.2018
Some 35 millionaires in Kyiv file their income declarations - first results of declaration campaign-2018

Some 35 millionaires in Kyiv file their income declarations - first results of declaration campaign-2018

18:48 09.08.2017
NACP plans to change procedure for conducting full verification of declarations

NACP plans to change procedure for conducting full verification of declarations

14:39 03.04.2017
NACP completes verification of 3,000 e-declarations, 10 of them sent to NABU

NACP completes verification of 3,000 e-declarations, 10 of them sent to NABU

15:23 29.03.2017
Justice ministry initiates independent audit of NACP after April 1

Justice ministry initiates independent audit of NACP after April 1

14:58 29.03.2017
Groysman suggests all members of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should resign over flawed operation of e-declarations registry

Groysman suggests all members of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should resign over flawed operation of e-declarations registry

14:39 23.03.2017
Rada exempts most military from submitting e-declarations

Rada exempts most military from submitting e-declarations

10:01 14.02.2017
Justice Ministry registers order of verifying e-declarations - Petrenko

Justice Ministry registers order of verifying e-declarations - Petrenko

12:34 27.01.2017
All candidates for civil service positions should submit e-declarations from Jan 1

All candidates for civil service positions should submit e-declarations from Jan 1

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine should participate in consultations on Euro-Atlantic security issues – Kuleba

Modernization of intl checkpoints in Ukraine starts in 2022 – Zelensky

Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to open fire in response in case of military threat - Zaluzhny

'Putin's statement about Ukraine's alleged preparation of 'military operation' in Donbas not true - Ukrainian MFA

LATEST

Ukraine should participate in consultations on Euro-Atlantic security issues – Kuleba

Zelensky: Over 40% of main network of Ukrainian roads updated, built in two years

Three French Airbus helicopters for Border Guard Service arrive in Kyiv

Cabinet may form Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board next week - Kubrakov

Modernization of intl checkpoints in Ukraine starts in 2022 – Zelensky

Defense Ministry plans to revise list of professions liable for military service for women 'towards reduction'

USA welcomes OSCE statement on ceasefire measures in Donbas

Stoltenberg discusses situation on Ukraine-Russia border with US Secretary of State, German FM, British Defense Minister

U.S. together with NATO ready to interact with Russia on security guarantees, discuss problems - Ambassador Sullivan

Ukrainian Armed Forces ready to open fire in response in case of military threat - Zaluzhny

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD