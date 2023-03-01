Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in Dnipropetrovsk region presented the defenders of the eastern direction with awards and award weapons, and also held a meeting with commander of the operational-strategic group of Khortytsia group Oleksandr Syrsky.

“Reznikov also met with Commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, with whom he discussed the current situation on the front line,” the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on its website.

Reznikov also visited a local hospital, where he rewarded and talked with wounded soldiers, held a meeting with newly appointed head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov.

“Yesterday I thanked our defenders, doctors, public utilities and rescuers on behalf of the whole of Ukraine. Especially air reconnaissance for their important modern and breakthrough mission for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Each of them contributes to the resistance to the Russian invasion. By giving a hand to everyone, I was once again convinced that we cannot be defeated: after all, the whole of Ukraine is fighting back against the enemy,” the minister said.

In total, 164 defenders, doctors, utility workers, employees of the State Emergency Service were awarded.