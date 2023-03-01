Facts

20:37 01.03.2023

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

1 min read
Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in Dnipropetrovsk region presented the defenders of the eastern direction with awards and award weapons, and also held a meeting with commander of the operational-strategic group of Khortytsia group Oleksandr Syrsky.

“Reznikov also met with Commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, with whom he discussed the current situation on the front line,” the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports on its website.

Reznikov also visited a local hospital, where he rewarded and talked with wounded soldiers, held a meeting with newly appointed head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov.

“Yesterday I thanked our defenders, doctors, public utilities and rescuers on behalf of the whole of Ukraine. Especially air reconnaissance for their important modern and breakthrough mission for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Each of them contributes to the resistance to the Russian invasion. By giving a hand to everyone, I was once again convinced that we cannot be defeated: after all, the whole of Ukraine is fighting back against the enemy,” the minister said.

In total, 164 defenders, doctors, utility workers, employees of the State Emergency Service were awarded.

Tags: #defense #dnipro #east

MORE ABOUT

21:02 01.03.2023
Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to cooperate with Ukrainian, foreign organizations in legal field

20:31 24.02.2023
Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

19:24 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

17:56 16.02.2023
Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

21:12 14.02.2023
Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

Reznikov on tresults of Ramstein meeting: Ukraine must defeat evil on battlefield

20:35 13.02.2023
Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

11:07 06.02.2023
Defense Forces ready for expected Russian offensive in Feb – Reznikov

Defense Forces ready for expected Russian offensive in Feb – Reznikov

10:55 06.02.2023
No personnel rotations in defense sector this week – Arakhamia

No personnel rotations in defense sector this week – Arakhamia

10:42 02.02.2023
URCS opens aid station in Dnipro

URCS opens aid station in Dnipro

20:31 01.02.2023
Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

Ukraine's MFA on Russia's statement on Kyiv's preparation of 'provocation using radioactive substances:' Russians often accuse others of what they themselves planning

LATEST

European Commission intends to dramatically increase production of ammunition, their supply to Ukraine – media

Russia suffers more combat deaths in Ukraine in first year of war than in all of its wars since World War II combined – CSIS

Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Romania going to build pontoon bridge across Prut to increase grain supplies from Ukraine

Kremlin likely attempting to reintroduce Russian info operation aimed at falsely portraying Russia as being open to negotiations – ISW

First results of investigation into Brovary helicopter crash to be ready in a month – Klymenko

Some 30% of Ukraine's territory, incl. temporarily occupied areas, mined – Klymenko

Court sentences ex-head of Boryspil Airport to five years in prison

AD
AD
AD
AD