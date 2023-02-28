Facts

20:17 28.02.2023

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

1 min read
Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a working meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan.

"During a meeting with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, he said that the terrible crimes committed by the Russian occupiers on the territories of Ukraine should not go unpunished. Those responsible for them should be brought to justice," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel following the meeting with Khan.

According to the head of state, it is important for Ukraine to hear signals about support and the importance of justice.

"This means that we are not alone in the desire to achieve justice for Ukraine and together we will be able to return justice for Europe and the world. So that such terrible crimes cannot be repeated in the future, even theoretically," the president said.

Tags: #war #zelensky #khan

