Govt instructs central authorities to submit report on self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European standards by Aug 30 – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed ministries and central executive authorities to submit a report on self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for its compliance with European standards by August 30, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"There is an ambition this year to open membership negotiations and in two years to be fully ready to join the European Union, demonstrating our commitment to European values on the battlefield and on the issue of reform. Now it's important to accurately assess our efforts, see weaknesses and understand where to strengthen. For this, we are adopting a resolution on self-screening (or self-audit) of Ukrainian legislation for its compliance with European standards," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to this decision, ministries and central executive authorities shall conduct a self-screening by June 30, 2023, and submit a report to the government by August 30.

"It must contain specific proposals for harmonizing sectoral legislation in accordance with EU law. The process will be coordinated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna," the prime minister added.

As Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, later reported on his Telegram channel, the procedure for conducting an initial assessment of the state of implementation of the acts of the law of the European Union was approved, which provides for an analysis of the current legislation of Ukraine for compliance with EU law to identify inconsistencies and provide systemic proposals for their elimination.