Germany to transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine – media

The German government plans to transfer two Skynex short-range air defense systems to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Armin Papperger, CEO of the German defense concern Rheinmetall.

According to him, the cost of the Skynex systems ordered by the government from Rheinmetall is EUR 200 million.

He also noted that these systems were intended to protect Berlin.

According to the developers, the Skynex system fires 35 mm ammunition and is designed to combat cruise missiles and drones.