Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the fact that his children are now in Ukraine and studying at Ukrainian universities.

“The main thing for me is when my children are proud of me. And I am glad that they are in Ukraine, studying at Ukrainian universities. It is very important for the president of a country, former or current, when you are against a warring country, that your children are here because the country is here. Because boys and girls are dying here,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference dubbed “February. The Year of Invincibility” on Friday.

The President stressed that it is very important for him that his wife and children are now in the country.

“I can't order them to be here, the main thing is that they should be such people. I am proud that I am infinitely lucky with my family and country,” he said.