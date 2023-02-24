Facts

20:41 24.02.2023

Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy : I am glad that my children are in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the fact that his children are now in Ukraine and studying at Ukrainian universities.

“The main thing for me is when my children are proud of me. And I am glad that they are in Ukraine, studying at Ukrainian universities. It is very important for the president of a country, former or current, when you are against a warring country, that your children are here because the country is here. Because boys and girls are dying here,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference dubbed “February. The Year of Invincibility” on Friday.

The President stressed that it is very important for him that his wife and children are now in the country.

“I can't order them to be here, the main thing is that they should be such people. I am proud that I am infinitely lucky with my family and country,” he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:25 24.02.2023
Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

20:05 24.02.2023
Children kidnapped by Russia will return home – Zelenskyy

Children kidnapped by Russia will return home – Zelenskyy

19:48 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

19:46 24.02.2023
War shows weakness of intl institutions – Zelenskyy

War shows weakness of intl institutions – Zelenskyy

18:37 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

Zelenskyy confident of ultimate victory

11:56 24.02.2023
Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO Summit in Vilnius

11:08 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

Zelenskyy on anniversary of large-scale war: Main result is that we survived

10:57 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

Zelenskyy thanks for supporting UN General Assembly resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

09:16 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

16:34 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia may come to NATO countries – Zelenskyy

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: My task is not to weaken support of peace for Ukraine

LATEST

It’s necessary to make efforts so that aggression defeated this year, peace returns to our country – Zelensky at G7 meeting

USA agrees to participate in meaningful negotiations on Ukraine – Blinken

Kyivstar, Vodafone report UAH 15.7 bln in taxes, UAH 7.5 bln in investments for one year

Rada adopts law on transparency in defense procurement

Zelenskyy: Long-range weapons ensure protection of civilian population

Zelenskyy about China's peace plan: If there are points on respect for international law, territorial integrity, security issues in it, we should use this

I don't care what happens to Russia after its defeat – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Zelenskyy signals that relations with Israel improving

Japan plays important role in G7 – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD