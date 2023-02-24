Facts

20:38 24.02.2023

Kyivstar, Vodafone report UAH 15.7 bln in taxes, UAH 7.5 bln in investments for one year

2 min read

The largest Ukrainian mobile network operator Kyivstar paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes during the year of the war and invested UAH 3.5 billion in technological development, Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov said on Facebook.

The second largest operator, Vodafone Ukraine, reported on the payment in 2022 of UAH 4.97 billion of taxes and fees and almost UAH 4 billion of investments in support and development of the telecom infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Ninety-two percent of the network is operating normally today. It is an incredible result, given that 8% are in the occupied territories. At the same time, communications have been returned to 815 settlements, where more than 600 base stations were rebuilt. Another 700 new 4G standard base stations were built, increasing the 4G coverage by 20%," Komarov wrote.

He added that Kyivstar's generating capacity reached 39.2 MW thanks to a 75% increase in the number of diesel generators. In addition, 18,000 new batteries were installed.

"As of today, 88% of the network in the country is operating normally," Vodafone Ukraine said.

According to the company, the operation of 581 base stations was resumed and 2,900 km of fiber-optic cable were repaired, thanks to which it was possible to restore the availability of services for people in 759 settlements of the country.

Vodafone Ukraine also reported that 723 base stations were launched at new locations, 414 mobile generators were additionally purchased and 24,710 batteries were replaced.

Tags: #kyivstar #investment #taxes #vodafone

