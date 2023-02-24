Facts

19:43 24.02.2023

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the Ukrainian president has said.

Zelenskyy thanked the Turkish leader for his words of support on this symbolic day for Ukraine.

"I appreciate this show of support on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We are grateful to you and all the Turkish people for the help we have felt all this time. We will always remember this support," Zelenskyy said.

Separately, he thanked Erdogan for Turkey's support for the UN resolution on lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as the Peace Formula.

For his part, the Turkish president expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided by Ukraine in overcoming the consequences of the devastating earthquakes. Zelenskyy once again expressed his condolences to Erdogan and the entire Turkish people in connection with the tragedy.

"The people of Ukraine stand side by side with the Turkish people in this dire hour. We are ready to continue providing all possible assistance to Turkey and its people," the president of Ukraine said.

During the conversation, the parties expressed interest in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

