Some 381 repressed by communist regime are rehabilitated in Ukraine in 2022 – institute

Some 381 repressed by the communist totalitarian regime were rehabilitated in Ukraine in 2022, according to the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

"An integral part of the work of the Institute is the work on the rehabilitation of those repressed by the communist regime. Thus, the National Commission for Rehabilitation is working to review cases and make decisions regarding the recognition of persons as rehabilitated or recognizing them as victims of repression," Acting Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Maksym Yarmysty said at a press conference on Wednesday.

In particular, in 2022, the National Commission considered 488 substantiated proposals and analytical materials prepared for them, and as a result of these meetings: some 381 people were rehabilitated; some 58 people were recognized as victims of repressions; it has been established that the person has already been rehabilitated and does not require additional rehabilitation in relation to seven people; denied rehabilitation due to lack of legal grounds for two persons; denied recognition as victims of repression due to lack of legal grounds for two persons.