AFU to form two tank battalions from Leopard-2, six-seven battalions from Leopard-1 – Reznikov

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov has said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to form at least two tank battalions, which will be armed with German Leopard 2 tanks, and another six-seven of the older Leopard 1 tanks.

According to TSN, this was discussed during talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joseph Biden in Kyiv on Monday.

"I am sure that there will be at least two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks. And we will also probably have six or seven battalions from Leopard 1 with ammunition. It will be a coalition. Different countries will provide these Leopard 1 tanks. And there will also be Challenger 2 and Abrams tanks and AMX-10 light tanks from France," the head of the defense department said.

Reznikov expressed hope that Ukraine would receive Leopard 2 tanks by April 2023, but their delivery will depend on the timing of the training of the AFU crews.