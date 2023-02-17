Munich Conference Chairman: When we support Ukrainians in their fight for freedom, we know they are fighting for our freedom

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen expressed hope that the international community will use the conference to coordinate support for the independence, for freedom, for democracy, and for the dignity of Ukraine.

"The international community will hopefully use the Munich Security Conference to coordinate support for the independence, for freedom, for democracy and for the dignity of Ukraine. When we support Ukrainians in their fight for freedom, we know that they are fighting for our freedom, for our freedom in Europe, for our freedom globally," he said in his opening remarks at the conference on Friday.