Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

The tenth package of sanctions of the European Union against Russia must be effective, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday, following a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

"The time has long come for sanctions in the missile industry, including in the IT sector. The time has long come for sanctions in the nuclear sector, against Russian propagandists," the president said.

He also stressed the necessity to reduce the price cap on the supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products.

During the talks with the Dutch PM, special attention was paid to energy cooperation, Zelenskyy said.

"Drinking water, agriculture, and public health are the fields where the Netherlands can help and will help," the Ukrainian president said.