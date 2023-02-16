Enemy fires 36 missiles during night attack – Zaluzhny

On Thursday night, during a massive missile attack, the enemy used 36 missiles of the Kh-101/555, Kalibr, Kh-22, Kh-59/31, and Onyx types, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"From 01:40 to 03:45 on February 16, the enemy launched air and sea-based cruise missiles, guided air and anti-ship missiles," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In total, 36 missiles were used in the strike (12 Kh-101/555 air-launched cruise missiles, eight Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 12 Kh-22 air-launched anti-ship cruise missiles, three Kh-59/31 guided air missiles, one anti-ship missile 'Onyx')," according to the statement.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 14 cruise missiles and two guided air missiles.