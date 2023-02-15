EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell proposes to apply sanctions against almost 100 individuals and legal entities for activities aimed at undermining Ukrainian sovereignty, as well as the puppet authorities in the temporarily occupied territories.

He said this in a video statement released by the European Commission on Wednesday.

“I am submitting to the Council a list of proposals to sanction almost 100 additional individuals and entities for their role in undermining sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This includes those responsible for military activities, for political decisions, propaganda, and disinformation,” Borrell said.

The High Representative said that the EU intends “targeting those involved in inhumane kidnappings, deportations and forced adoption of Ukrainian children to Russia and also those enabling the looting of Ukrainian resources.” “We will again hit hard at the Russian military and defence sector, at the organisations related to them, and those responsible for the development of drones that are targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. And these [sanctions] are not [confined] to Russia. Today’s proposal includes a full exports-ban of several Iranian entities involved in the manufacture and provision of unmanned aerial vehicles. Yesterday, at the NATO meeting, we got clear evidence that this is happening,” he said.

In addition, it is proposed to impose sanctions on a larger number of key decision-makers, high-ranking government officials and parliamentarians. “I am proposing to the Member States to extend our sanctions to the proxy authorities and the so-called judges in the four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia –who are providing fake legitimacy to the Russian rulers and their illegal decisions,” Borrell added.

Also, according to him, restrictive measures will be introduced against the media, individuals and organizations who are “polluting the public space with disinformation and malicious narratives, adding to the military warfare also through information warfare.” “We will continue to increase pressure on Russia - and we will do it for as long as needed, until Ukraine is liberated from the brutal Russian aggression,” the EU High Representative assured.