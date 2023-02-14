Facts

21:49 14.02.2023

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers, despite heavy losses, have not yet abandoned their intentions to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Tuesday, published on the page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

As noted in the report, the enemy "continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtar directions." The enemy aircraft are actively operating.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups in Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhanske directions.

