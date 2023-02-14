EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

Under the leadership of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, an EU Working Group will be set up to look at using frozen Russian assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson has said.

"Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. At the same time, this poses difficult questions. This must be done in accordance with EU and international law, and there is currently no direct model for this," the press service of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union quoted Kristersson as saying.

The Working Group will carry out a legal, financial, economic and political analysis of the possibilities of using frozen Russian assets.

The decision regarding the Working Group's remit will be taken by Coreper II (the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union) on Wednesday, February 15. The Working Group will be chaired by Ambassador Anders Ahnlid, Director-General of the National Board of Trade.

The work will be carried out in close cooperation with the Freeze and Seize Task Force, led by the European Commission.