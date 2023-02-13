Klitschko: Kyiv receive two solar power plants from French partners

Kyiv received two solar power plants from the French manufacturer of photovoltaic panels Roy Group Energy as humanitarian aid, the press service of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, these power plants will be installed in medical institutions of Sviatoshynsky district of the capital. For their acquisition, French partners raised EUR 250,000. Another EUR 50,000 was provided by JCI.

At the same time, one of the autonomous power plants (25.6 kW per hour) will operate in the Consultative Diagnostic Center, and the second (at 76.8 kW per hour) in Sviatoshynsky Psychoneurological Boarding School. French specialists will start assembling power plants today.

"Medical institutions should work 24/7 to save the health and lives of Kyiv residents. But doctors, in the current conditions of power outages, cannot provide proper medical care only by the light of lanterns or candles. Special equipment, resuscitation, laboratories must operate, which require electricity. Therefore, we continue to supply the critical infrastructure of the capital with alternative power sources," the mayor said.

He thanked friends and partners for their help and support, which "is so necessary especially this winter, when the Russian aggressor does not stop shelling critical infrastructure and is trying to leave the people of Kyiv without electricity, water and heat."