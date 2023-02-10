Facts

09:23 10.02.2023

Invaders launch missiles – Odesa region’s head

The Russian occupiers fired missiles towards Ukraine on Friday morning, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko said.

"Enemy aircraft are in the air, and Kaliber missile carriers are at sea. The enemy has launched missiles! The air raid siren will be prolonged. Please do not ignore the air alarm and go to shelters. We believe in air defense!" he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim specified that the enemy launched 20 missiles.

