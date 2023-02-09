Facts

20:46 09.02.2023

Ministry of Veterans to create structure of veteran mentoring – Laputina

2 min read

A structure of mentors for veterans, their family members and families of fallen defenders will be created in the system of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, Minister Yulia Laputina said.

"The state must prepare to meet its male defenders and female defenders from the war. We know that there are many bureaucratic processes on the ground that veterans face when they return to civilian life. Therefore, we are announcing the creation of a structure of mentors for veterans in the system of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, a kind of ‘army of veteran mentors.’ This is almost ten thousand people, who it is desirable that they also be veterans. After all, the principle of ‘equal to equal’ will work, when specialists will help veterans overcome bureaucracy, inform, simplify the conditions for receiving services, and, if necessary, even go with veterans for all certificates," the press service of the ministry quoted Laputina as saying.

It is noted that this project is supported by the government and the Prime Minister, and it will be implemented by specialists of the ministry together with local governments.

"So that each community has a person who will deal with a certain number of veterans, we must create conditions so that after the victory our Defenders could return to civilian life with decent conditions," she said.

