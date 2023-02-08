Facts

12:53 08.02.2023

SAPO, NABU notify ex-Energoatom official of causing more than UAH 93 mln in damage

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have notified the former director general of Energoatom-Trading, a separate subdivision of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, of abusing office, resulted in a UAH 93 million loss to the state-owned company.

"On February 7, 2023, under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives reported suspicion to the former director general of Energoatom-Trading (today the person holds a senior position in one of the branches of Ukrzaliznytsia)," SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the SAPO notified the defendant of suspicion of abusing office under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Investigators established that in September 2020, the official of Energoatom allowed the winner of the auction for the sale of electricity to sell the entire volume of electricity at a reduced cost – UAH 1,120 per 1 MW, while discriminating against other participants in the auction, which is more than 30 companies deprived of the opportunity to purchase the volumes of electricity they needed at a higher price," the SAPO said.

According to the report, the sale of 1,465,000 MW in this way caused damage to the state-owned enterprise for a total of UAH 93.76 million.

Tags: #energoatom #nabu #sapo

