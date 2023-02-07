Facts

19:10 07.02.2023

Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

1 min read
Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

During the day, the Russian occupiers carried out one missile and 16 air strikes on Ukrainian territory. In addition, 14 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were carried out, in particular, on civilian objects of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, and Antonivka of Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Also, about 90 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were shelled, in particular, the towns of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Kreminna, Luhansk region, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Huliai-Pole of Zaporizhia region, and Kherson.

"The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine remains high," the Facebook post says.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the situation remains unchanged, no offensive enemy groups have been detected.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #report #shelling

MORE ABOUT

21:20 07.02.2023
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

19:34 07.02.2023
Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

19:32 07.02.2023
Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

17:24 07.02.2023
Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

20:51 06.02.2023
Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

18:39 06.02.2023
Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

17:22 06.02.2023
Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

15:54 06.02.2023
Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

10:20 06.02.2023
Zelensky: Russia wants to recoup its losses; we must stand firm

Zelensky: Russia wants to recoup its losses; we must stand firm

15:38 04.02.2023
President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

AD

HOT NEWS

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

LATEST

Ukrainian military already heading to Germany to prepare for driving Leopard 2 tanks – German Defense Minister

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

State Emergency Service's consolidated rescue team departs for Turkey to clean up earthquake aftermath – Klymenko

German Defense Minister Pistorius meets with Reznikov in Kyiv

Russian occupiers force employees of state institutions in occupied territories to renounce Ukrainian citizenship – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

AD
AD
AD
AD