Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

During the day, the Russian occupiers carried out one missile and 16 air strikes on Ukrainian territory. In addition, 14 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were carried out, in particular, on civilian objects of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region, and Antonivka of Kherson region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Also, about 90 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions were shelled, in particular, the towns of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, Kreminna, Luhansk region, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Vuhledar, Donetsk region, Huliai-Pole of Zaporizhia region, and Kherson.

"The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine remains high," the Facebook post says.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the situation remains unchanged, no offensive enemy groups have been detected.