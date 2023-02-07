SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Maliuk, appointed by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, said that the Service is building a modern security model taking into account the experience of the war.

"The first and most important thing is to fulfill the president's instructions and change approaches to work. We are not just holding back the enemy, but identifying problems before they arise. We are building a new and modern model of state security – taking into account the experience of the war," the SBU quoted Maliuk as saying, when he was speaking in the parliament, on the Telegram channel.

The head of the Service stressed that he was aware of the level of threats that Ukraine faced during a full-scale war, and his own responsibility as the head of the Service.

Among the priorities of the SBU, as Maliuk notes, is the purification of the Service, the fight against collaborators, henchmen of the enemy and traitors of all levels, which requires a comprehensive approach from the Security Service.

According to Maliuk, a lot has already been done in these areas over the past six months. In particular, the reformatting of counterintelligence and military counterintelligence, the extremely complex tasks performed by the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A", the results of the work of investigators and cyber specialists.

"I cannot reveal today the details of all serious special operations involving our fighters, but they are present in the hottest spots of the war. In less than a year, six of them were awarded the title Hero of Ukraine. Four of them, unfortunately, posthumously … There are more than 500 state awards. Most of them are the orders For Courage and named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky. These people perform extremely complex and extremely important tasks," the head of the SBU stressed.

In addition, the head of the SBU spoke about his own combat experience: since 2014 in Donbas, and from the first day of a full–scale invasion - in Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and in the south of the country.

"We have shown the whole world what the Ukrainian character is. And now we must join forces and return our territories! And as the head of the SBU, I will do everything for our Victory," Maliuk stressed.