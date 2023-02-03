European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

The EU supports Ukraine's Peace Formula and will work on the implementation of the ten points of the initiative, President of the European Council Charles Michel said following the 24th Ukraine-EU Summit.

"Both Ukraine and the EU share the common goal of ending this war – based on respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We therefore support Ukraine's Peace Formula initiative and will actively work with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan. We also back the idea of a Peace Formula Summit to launch this plan," Michel said at a press conference with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday.

He also said "the EU is with you today, the EU will be with you and your people tomorrow and for as long as it takes." Michel also said the European Union will be there to restore a prosperous Ukraine.

"Because there can be no safe and independent Europe without a safe and independent Ukraine. Ukraine is the EU, the EU is Ukraine, let's make it happen. Slava Ukraini!" Michel said.