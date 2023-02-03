President of European Council Michel arrives in Kyiv

President of the European Council Charles Michel has announced his arrival in Kyiv to participate in the 24th EU-Ukraine summit, which will be held in Kyiv on Friday.

“Back in Kyiv for the EU-Ukraine Summit with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen, and he EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell. There will be no let up in our resolve. We will also support you every step of the way on your journey to the EU,” he said on Twitter.