Russia increasing pace of adaptation to sanctions, that needs to change – Zelensky

Russia is increasing the pace of adaptation to European sanctions, this needs to be corrected, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference with head of the European Commission Ursula von del Leyen in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Now we see that the pace of sanctions in Europe has slowed down a bit. The terrorist state, on the contrary, increases the pace of adaptation to sanctions. And we need to change it. We believe that we can do this with you," Zelensky said, addressing the President of the European Commission.

Also, according to him, one of the most important pan-European tasks in terms of sanctions policy against Russia is to reduce the ability of the Russian Federation to circumvent already implemented sanctions.

"This is a pan–European task - to reduce Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions. The faster and better this task is carried out, the closer we will be to losing the aggression of the Russian Federation," he added, noting that he discussed with Ursula von der Leyen the work on the 10th package of sanctions against Russia.

As reported in the media, the European Union will present the 10th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in approximately two weeks, by the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine insists on introducing restrictions on the Russian industry for the production of missiles and drones, the banking system and the nuclear industry, in particular, against the Rosatom corporation.