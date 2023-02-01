Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has announced internal inspections after its former officials had been notified of suspicion.

"The Defense Ministry demonstrates openness and transparency in its activities and in every possible way assists law enforcement agencies in carrying out procedural measures... The system of the Defense Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption, and any information about its possible signs is carefully checked," the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

If such facts are confirmed, the authorized agencies give a legal assessment, and the Defense Minister makes the necessary personnel reshuffles.

"The Acting Director of the Department for Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Defense Ministry was suspended from duty in December 2022 and dismissed in January 2023. Also on January 24, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine was dismissed by the relevant order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," it said.

As reported, the former Deputy Defense Minister as well as incumbent and former officials of the Defense Ministry were notified of suspicion on Wednesday.