Facts

20:31 01.02.2023

Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

1 min read
Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine has announced internal inspections after its former officials had been notified of suspicion.

"The Defense Ministry demonstrates openness and transparency in its activities and in every possible way assists law enforcement agencies in carrying out procedural measures... The system of the Defense Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption, and any information about its possible signs is carefully checked," the ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

If such facts are confirmed, the authorized agencies give a legal assessment, and the Defense Minister makes the necessary personnel reshuffles.

"The Acting Director of the Department for Public Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Defense Ministry was suspended from duty in December 2022 and dismissed in January 2023. Also on January 24, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine was dismissed by the relevant order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," it said.

As reported, the former Deputy Defense Minister as well as incumbent and former officials of the Defense Ministry were notified of suspicion on Wednesday.

Tags: #corruption #defense #ministry #suspicion

MORE ABOUT

13:43 31.01.2023
Ministry of Sports presents flagship profile projects of Ukraine's recovery plan

Ministry of Sports presents flagship profile projects of Ukraine's recovery plan

17:18 28.01.2023
Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

11:23 23.01.2023
Zelensky on corruption in ministries: Society to receive info, govt to take necessary steps

Zelensky on corruption in ministries: Society to receive info, govt to take necessary steps

19:26 20.01.2023
Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

12:23 19.01.2023
Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

19:43 10.01.2023
Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

12:34 07.01.2023
Zelensky: We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to new level

Zelensky: We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to new level

20:43 30.12.2022
Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

Ukrainian air defense to become stronger, more effective in new year – Zelensky

19:58 29.12.2022
Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Ukraine ready to conduct probe into incident on Dec 29 in sky over Belarus as result of repelling Russian missile strike - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

15:06 28.12.2022
After victory tolerance for corruption to decrease, main victory over corruption should be efficiency of judicial system – lawyer

After victory tolerance for corruption to decrease, main victory over corruption should be efficiency of judicial system – lawyer

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

SBU Head: We’re inflicting global blow to internal enemy

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Govt dismisses senior staff of customs service – MP

SBU exposes large-scale schemes for misappropriation of UAH 40 bln for Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

LATEST

Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

URCS opens two psychosocial support centers

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Vinnytsia region

Austria to give Ukraine EUR 5 mln euros to restore transformer substations - president

SBU Head: We’re inflicting global blow to internal enemy

Zelensky on Saakashvili: I think Georgian govt's goal is to kill him

Avakov about search on Brovary helicopter crash case: Nothing of interest for investigation was found

Examinations on Brovary helicopter crash case is in progress, versions remain unchanged – Klymenko

Govt dismisses senior staff of customs service – MP

SBU exposes large-scale schemes for misappropriation of UAH 40 bln for Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

AD
AD
AD
AD