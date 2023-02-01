Arakhamia announces dismissal of entire leadership of State Customs Service today

Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia announced the dismissal of the entire leadership of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"I will inform the public about the announced spring 'landings.' Today [on February 1]: searches in the Tax Office; delivery of notices of suspicion to officials of the Ministry of Defense; searches at Kolomoisky's at Ukrnafta; a whole series of covert investigative actions; searches at Avakov; searches at Stolar; dismissal of the entire leadership of the Customs Service," he said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He said the country will change during the war.

"If someone is not ready for change, then the state itself will come and help them change," the parliamentarian said.