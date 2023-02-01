Canada-Ukraine Foundation purchases and donates 156 generators to Ukraine

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) has purchased 50 generators for the Ministry of Energy, 60 for hospitals and 46 for families of war veterans, the Foundation's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

Additional special large generators ordered by the Ministry of Energy were delivered to Ukraine last week. Brigades of the Ministry of Energy use such equipment when repairing the power system damaged by Russian missiles.

"Fifty special power generators with light masts were purchased to strengthen the ability of repair teams in Ukraine. While Russian terrorist troops continue destroying the energy infrastructure, Ukrainian power engineers are repairing networks day and night," CUF President Victor Hetmanczuk said.

In addition, 60 generators were purchased by CUF for Ukrainian hospitals. The distribution of these generators is now taking place jointly with NGO Initiative E+. The organization's employees have already delivered the generators to the hospitals most in need of assistance.

A total of 46 generators will be delivered to the families of war veterans through the international humanitarian organization Global Medic, which cooperates with the foundation in delivering food packages.

The generators is purchased and delivered as part of the work of the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Committee, a joint project of the CUF and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC).

From January 2022 to December 2022, the humanitarian association provided assistance valued at CAD 22.9 million. More than 40,000 Canadians have donated during this time, according to CUF.